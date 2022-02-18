MML Investors Services LLC Sells 9,811 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,811 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $9,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,004,000 after buying an additional 1,561,111 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 57.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,520,000 after buying an additional 3,100,991 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,371.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,203,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,602,000 after buying an additional 1,121,246 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 994,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,505,000 after purchasing an additional 92,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 985,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,827,000 after purchasing an additional 28,359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $63.26 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.62 and a fifty-two week high of $68.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.02 and a 200-day moving average of $64.38.

