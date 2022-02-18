Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $54.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Moelis & Company's shares have underperformed the industry over the past six months. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Its fourth-quarter 2021 results show higher expenses and rise in revenues. The company’s solid organic growth initiatives, driven by its global expansion efforts, along with diverse operations across sectors and industries, bode well for the future. Further, restructuring activities across the globe, and solid mergers and acquisitions (M&As) will support growth. Given its solid liquidity positions, the company is likely to keep enhancing shareholder value through efficient capital deployment activities. However, persistently increasing costs as the company continues with its hiring spree and a tough operating backdrop will likely hurt its profitability.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Moelis & Company from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Moelis & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.71.

MC stock opened at $49.86 on Monday. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $77.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 95.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 40.68%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

