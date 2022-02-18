Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $49.42

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $49.42 and last traded at $49.61, with a volume of 716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moelis & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.71.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.26 and a 200 day moving average of $62.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.22.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 87.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MC. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.