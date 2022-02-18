Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $17.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $16.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.50 billion-$29.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.50 billion.

Shares of MOH stock traded down $5.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $314.59. The company had a trading volume of 9,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,646. The company has a 50 day moving average of $299.98 and a 200 day moving average of $287.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $209.22 and a 1-year high of $328.11.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 17.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $325.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,333,000 after acquiring an additional 62,596 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,943,000 after purchasing an additional 16,669 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 710.4% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.