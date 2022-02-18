Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) will report $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Molson Coors Beverage reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full-year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Molson Coors Beverage.

Several equities analysts have commented on TAP shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

Shares of TAP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.76. 23,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,178. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.00 and its 200 day moving average is $47.23. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,709,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 917,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,234,000 after purchasing an additional 53,587 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,407,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,258,000 after purchasing an additional 126,516 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 572.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 46,246 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

