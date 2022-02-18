Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) CEO Alexander J. Lurie Sells 13,018 Shares

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $203,341.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTV traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,567,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,104. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.33.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 34.69% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $117.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Momentive Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet cut Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Momentive Global from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Craig Hallum cut Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Momentive Global by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,459,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,871,000 after buying an additional 432,694 shares during the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the 4th quarter valued at $2,961,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Momentive Global by 406.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 451,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 362,376 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Momentive Global by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Momentive Global by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 223,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 23,625 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

