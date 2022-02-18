Moore Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Moore Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) by 79.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591,024 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Katapult were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueMar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Katapult during the second quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Katapult during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Katapult during the second quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Stamina Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Katapult in the second quarter worth $6,085,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Katapult in the second quarter worth $545,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KPLT opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.36. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $17.77. The company has a quick ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Katapult from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Katapult news, Director Financial Technologies Co Curo acquired 691,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,676,105.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fangqui Sun sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $94,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,708,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,353,955.

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

