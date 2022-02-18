Moore Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL)

Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 300,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SUNL opened at $3.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.88. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $13.52.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $28.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.32 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Timothy Parsons bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Potere purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SUNL. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

