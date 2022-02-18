Moore Capital Management LP Sells 200,000 Shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Moore Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Latch were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LTCH. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Latch by 33.3% in the third quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,780,000 after buying an additional 3,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Latch in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,715,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Latch by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latch in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Latch by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Latch alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Latch in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Latch in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Latch in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Latch in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

Shares of LTCH stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. Latch, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $17.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.34.

About Latch

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.