Moore Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Moore Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611,682 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 470.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $75,000. 26.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on INDI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 242,397 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $2,923,307.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 97,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $1,166,971.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,184,743 shares of company stock worth $25,931,177. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INDI opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.87. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.27.

indie Semiconductor Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

