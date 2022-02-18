Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €122.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($138.64) price objective on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($119.32) price target on shares of Vinci in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €114.00 ($129.55) target price on Vinci in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group set a €115.00 ($130.68) target price on Vinci in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($123.86) price objective on Vinci in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.00 ($135.23) price objective on Vinci in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €112.69 ($128.05).

EPA DG opened at €102.18 ($116.11) on Tuesday. Vinci has a twelve month low of €69.54 ($79.02) and a twelve month high of €88.80 ($100.91). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €94.52 and a 200 day moving average of €91.98.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

