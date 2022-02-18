Morgan Stanley Has $102.98 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 679,983 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,770 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $102,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,032,000 after acquiring an additional 56,368 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth $12,661,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 19.7% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 168,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,533,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $177,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total transaction of $941,835.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,233 shares of company stock worth $10,298,405 in the last three months. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDNS. UBS Group upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.07.

Shares of CDNS opened at $138.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $192.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

