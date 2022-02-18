Morgan Stanley Has $111.62 Million Stock Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,688,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 28,607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $111,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,729,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,392,000 after purchasing an additional 342,347 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 23,121,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,890,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 10,002,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,424,000 after purchasing an additional 241,400 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 6,696,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,366,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,801,000 after acquiring an additional 77,743 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

FOLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $12.63.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 63,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $773,953.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $64,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,092 shares of company stock worth $1,077,203. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.