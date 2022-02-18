Morgan Stanley Has $113.53 Million Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,306,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 493,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $113,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. FMR LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after purchasing an additional 140,814 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $386,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 21.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 238,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,608,000 after purchasing an additional 41,969 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Targa Resources by 63.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,025,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,023,000 after purchasing an additional 786,303 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

TRGP stock opened at $62.46 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.11 and its 200-day moving average is $51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 2.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.69%.

TRGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Targa Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.21.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.