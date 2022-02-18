Morgan Stanley Purchases 82,824 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,238,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,824 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NetEase were worth $105,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in NetEase in the third quarter worth $355,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,229,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,898,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,243 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NetEase by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 695,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,368,000 after buying an additional 157,053 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in NetEase by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in NetEase by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 668,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,130,000 after buying an additional 67,755 shares in the last quarter. 30.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $99.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.30. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.97 and a 1-year high of $126.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.71.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.