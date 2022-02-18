Morgan Stanley Raises Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target to $172.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $172.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.46% from the company’s current price.

MAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $178.17 on Wednesday. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $127.23 and a 52 week high of $184.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a PE ratio of 125.47 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

