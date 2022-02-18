Morgan Stanley Sells 214,050 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 668,313 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 214,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $109,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,560 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Expedia Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,959 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 27.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,317 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 26.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 859 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Expedia Group from $216.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.96.

EXPE stock opened at $209.31 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.77 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.21 and its 200-day moving average is $167.89.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 15,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.45, for a total transaction of $2,751,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $9,630,226.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,543 shares of company stock worth $29,919,374 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

