Morgan Stanley Trims Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Target Price to $107.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $99.67. The stock had a trading volume of 12,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,981. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $85.56 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The stock has a market cap of $76.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $129,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock worth $367,384 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

