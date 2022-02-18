Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,363 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 28,165 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $215.91 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.79 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.18.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.