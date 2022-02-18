Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:MCAG) Short Interest Update

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:MCAG) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the January 15th total of 13,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ MCAG opened at $9.80 on Friday. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $9.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V during the 4th quarter worth about $732,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,490,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,274,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,881,000. 11.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V is based in New York.

