Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Stock Rating Lowered by DNB Markets

DNB Markets cut shares of Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MHGVY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Mowi ASA in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Mowi ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Mowi ASA from 200.00 to 235.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $235.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MHGVY opened at $26.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.64. Mowi ASA has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $29.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.

