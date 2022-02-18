Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mr. Cooper Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the company will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s FY2022 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $51.89 on Wednesday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $28.64 and a 12 month high of $52.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,252,700 over the last 90 days. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 162,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.