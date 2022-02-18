Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) PT Raised to $60.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COOP. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $51.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.46. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $422,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,252,700. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 9,835.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,199,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,355,000 after buying an additional 1,187,913 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 344.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,353,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,731,000 after buying an additional 1,048,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,414,000 after buying an additional 939,957 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth $22,412,000. Finally, Inherent Group LP increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,698,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,152,000 after buying an additional 444,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

