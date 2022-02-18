MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Shares Gap Up to $7.87

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.87, but opened at $8.29. MRC Global shares last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 6,138 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86. The company has a market cap of $788.63 million, a P/E ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.15.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MRC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

