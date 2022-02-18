MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MSA Safety had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE MSA traded up $3.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.80. 1,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,576. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. MSA Safety has a 52-week low of $129.46 and a 52-week high of $172.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.93 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.89%.

In related news, Director William M. Lambert sold 5,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total value of $785,520.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $4,021,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSA. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in MSA Safety by 18.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in MSA Safety by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in MSA Safety by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

