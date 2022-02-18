MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Given New C$70.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$71.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTYFF traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.62. 30,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,117. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $56.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.07.

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

