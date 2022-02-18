MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Increased to C$66.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$70.00.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:MTY traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$53.88. The stock had a trading volume of 90,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,824. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$57.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$62.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.47. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$47.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.72.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.