MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%.

Shares of MPLN stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.28. 2,094,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,072. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03. MultiPlan has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPLN. Citigroup decreased their price objective on MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

In other MultiPlan news, CFO James M. Head bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPLN. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in MultiPlan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in MultiPlan by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 16,680 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in MultiPlan by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 102,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 39,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in MultiPlan by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 71,733 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

