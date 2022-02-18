MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
MVO stock opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. MV Oil Trust has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average of $8.22.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.
MV Oil Trust Company Profile
MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
