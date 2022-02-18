MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

MVO stock opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. MV Oil Trust has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average of $8.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in MV Oil Trust by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in MV Oil Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in MV Oil Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 68,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MV Oil Trust by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MV Oil Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

