Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Short Interest Update

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the January 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NBTX traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.22. 5,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,488. Nanobiotix has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $18.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40.

Get Nanobiotix alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NBTX. UBS Group downgraded Nanobiotix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nanobiotix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nanobiotix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanobiotix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.