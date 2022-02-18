NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,600 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the January 15th total of 250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NanoViricides by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 16.7% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of NanoViricides in the third quarter worth $51,000. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoViricides in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoViricides in the third quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NanoViricides stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,072. NanoViricides has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $8.71. The company has a market cap of $23.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.58.

NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03).

NanoViricides Company Profile

NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.

