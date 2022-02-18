Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Cowen

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Natera from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.64.

Shares of Natera stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.98. 3,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,478. Natera has a 12-month low of $58.02 and a 12-month high of $129.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.82.

In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $289,860.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $39,897.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,465 shares of company stock worth $7,144,846. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Natera by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

