National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,473 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,044 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.6% of National Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,351,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after buying an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in Visa by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Visa by 645.0% in the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,293,548. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.83%.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,996,185. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

