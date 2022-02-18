National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 217.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush cut their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.50.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $30,195,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 935,460 shares of company stock valued at $328,815,739 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $371.86. The company had a trading volume of 63,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,746,728. The stock has a market cap of $365.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $306.00 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.