National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 185,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 162.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

NYSE:BAC remained flat at $$46.07 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,015,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,137,992. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $377.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

