National Asset Management Inc. Has $10.79 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,051 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 23.8% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $517.59. 33,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,474,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $229.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $526.83 and a 200-day moving average of $494.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

