National Asset Management Inc. Has $12.84 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,997 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 53,314 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183,637 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,918,000 after buying an additional 11,999 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,630,787 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $196,124,000 after buying an additional 285,271 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 208,588 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,265,000 after buying an additional 50,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ remained flat at $$53.58 during trading on Friday. 326,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,478,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

