National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,101 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period.

VB traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.64. 1,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,491. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.61. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $195.92 and a 52-week high of $241.06.

