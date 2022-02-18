National Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $25,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,610,590. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.36 and a 200-day moving average of $142.76. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.57 and a twelve month high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

