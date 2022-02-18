National Bankshares Raises RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target to C$27.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on REI.UN. boosted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.75 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.53.

Shares of TSE REI.UN opened at C$24.75 on Monday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$17.77 and a twelve month high of C$24.93. The firm has a market cap of C$7.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$22.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.56.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

