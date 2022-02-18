Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Receives $13.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.13.

NLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLS. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Nautilus by 109.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 39,087 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Nautilus by 45.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Nautilus during the second quarter worth about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Nautilus by 221.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 24,361 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nautilus by 82.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 474,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,742. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.60. Nautilus has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $30.87. The firm has a market cap of $159.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

