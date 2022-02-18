Neenah (NYSE:NP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $42.52

Shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.52 and last traded at $43.03, with a volume of 103923 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $721.14 million, a P/E ratio of -87.82 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.10). Neenah had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 0.83%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is currently -387.76%.

In other Neenah news, CEO Julie Schertell sold 1,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $72,751.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Neenah by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Neenah by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neenah by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,124,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,424,000 after acquiring an additional 48,541 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neenah by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Neenah by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,255,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,985,000 after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

