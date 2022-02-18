Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CFO Gil M. Labrucherie Sells 7,579 Shares

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $82,990.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:NKTR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.55. 1,587,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,003. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.23. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $25.78.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,891,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,844,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,445,000 after purchasing an additional 247,972 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,005,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,815,000 after purchasing an additional 291,715 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,838,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,858,000 after purchasing an additional 77,353 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,291,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,489,000 after acquiring an additional 642,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.
About Nektar Therapeutics
Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.