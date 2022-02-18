Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,090,000 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the January 15th total of 8,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NFLX opened at $386.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $505.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $572.65. The company has a market capitalization of $171.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix has a twelve month low of $351.46 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

