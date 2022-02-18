NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust which acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of single-tenant, retail commercial real estate. NETSTREIT Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “
NTST stock opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $874.92 million, a P/E ratio of 129.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. NETSTREIT has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.67.
About NETSTREIT
NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
