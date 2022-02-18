NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust which acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of single-tenant, retail commercial real estate. NETSTREIT Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

NTST stock opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $874.92 million, a P/E ratio of 129.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. NETSTREIT has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in NETSTREIT by 84.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT in the third quarter worth $74,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in NETSTREIT by 211.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

