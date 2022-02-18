Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 292,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. 64.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSAG opened at $9.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.69. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

