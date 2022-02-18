Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 62.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $299.40 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.79 and a 12-month high of $332.37. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $307.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

In related news, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total transaction of $415,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,387 shares of company stock valued at $18,661,233. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.77.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.