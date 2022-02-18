Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Coursera were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,766,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,700,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Coursera by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,566,000. 61.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coursera alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COUR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Coursera from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coursera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.12.

Shares of COUR opened at $20.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average of $30.32. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $62.53.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Coursera had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 32.38%. The business had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coursera news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $830,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Jacquet sold 11,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $272,043.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,108 shares of company stock worth $3,901,776.

Coursera Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.