Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in STERIS by 3.6% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in STERIS by 4.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in STERIS by 4.2% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in STERIS by 80.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 7.3% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STE opened at $226.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.07. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 80.96 and a beta of 0.64. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $170.36 and a 12 month high of $248.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

STE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens raised their price objective on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.83.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $604,786.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,491 shares of company stock worth $8,247,469. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

