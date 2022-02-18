Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NBO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 71.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,890,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000.

NYSEAMERICAN NBO opened at $12.18 on Friday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $13.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.0393 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

